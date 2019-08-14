NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The former embattled house speaker for Tennessee is being investigated for how he received and spent campaign money.

The Tennessean reports the Registry of Election Finance launched the review into campaign finances for Glen Casada. He resigned as house speaker earlier this month after scandals involving explicit text messages .

Registry member Hank Fincher says the investigation is needed in response to news reports about Casada’s spending. Records show the former house speaker spent almost $8,000 of taxpayer money in the past three months on flights in the state airplane.

The registry will examine spending between January 2018 and the latest campaign filing period. It also authorized an auditor to subpoena Casada’s records.

Casada said in a statement that the review will show he didn’t use funds inappropriately.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.