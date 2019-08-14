STOCKHOLM (AP) - A Swedish court will rule Wednesday whether American rapper A$AP Rocky is guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, earlier pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with one of Mayers’ bodyguards, the rapper told the Stockholm District Court.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

The 30-year-old rapper and his two bodyguards were released Aug. 2 pending the verdict. All three have returned to the United States and are not legally obliged to be present in Stockholm.

The issue led to a U.S.-Swedish diplomatic spat.

