LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a shooting in South Los Angeles has killed two men and wounded a third.
It happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Florence area.
KCBS-TV reports that the shooting appeared to be a drive-by attack.
However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately release details of the attack. The names of the victims also weren’t immediately released.
