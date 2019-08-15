DETROIT (AP) - Federal authorities investigating corruption involving the United Auto Workers union say a former official received nearly $2 million in kickbacks from union vendors.

The case unsealed Wednesday charges Michael Grimes, who until last year was an administrative assistant, with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Authorities say he and other unnamed union officials linked to the union’s joint training center with General Motors Co. were involved.

Grimes‘ lawyer Michael Manley isn’t commenting. The charges were filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected.

The Detroit News initially reported the charges, which mark that the ongoing investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials goes beyond officials linked to Fiat Chrysler.

The UAW says Grimes should be “fully prosecuted.” GM says it’s fully cooperating with the government.

