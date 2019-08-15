President Trump will stage a jumbo campaign rally Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire — and will likely announce that his former campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski plans to run for the U.S. Senate in the Granite State.

Press reports suggest that this prospect has unnerved establishment Republicans in the state. Democrats also are watching the developments with a keen eye.

“The New Hampshire campaign of Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is planning a competing protest down the street during President Trump’s rally,” the Union Leader said. “Biden campaign organizers will stage their ‘Stand Up to Hate’ event for 6 p.m. at the Portland Pie Co. restaurant across the street and just north of SNHU Arena, where Trump will be speaking.”

Campaign officials plan to push Mr. Biden’s plans for “unifying America.” He will be in Manchester himself by the weekend.

Rivals have been buzzing the state all week, meanwhile.

Sen. Bernard Sanders arrived Monday for a two-day, four-town tour; independent GOP hopeful and former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford showed up a day later to meet with the locals. Sen. Elizabeth Warren came bustling through the state on Wednesday.

The weekend also looks busy: Contenders Sen. Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, John Delaney and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock begin arriving Thursday, according to multiple press reports.

