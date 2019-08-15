CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge in Chicago has sentenced a 32-year-old suburban man to 25 years in prison for distributing sexually explicit images and videos of children.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the judge on Tuesday also told Ronald Feder he’ll be under supervision for another 25 years after his release.

Authorities arrested the Skokie man at a cafe in 2017 as part of a sting. An undercover agent offered Feder access to two children for some 8,000 images of child pornography Feder handed over on a flash drive.

The sentence encompasses a 2016 indictment for possession of explicit images of a minor under 12.

A defense lawyer says Feder acknowledges he has “deviant” sexual interests and has sought help. But prosecutors called Feder “a child exploitation enthusiast” who showed little shame.

