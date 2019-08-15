House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued subpoenas Thursday for Trump associates Rick Dearborn and Corey Leandowski — just hours before President Trump is expected to see Mr. Lewandowski at a rally in New Hampshire.

Mr. Nadler has called the two to testify next month.

Mr. Dearborn was a deputy chief of staff at the White House while Mr. Lewandowsky was Mr. Trump’s campaign chief in the early days of the 2016 primaries, then a confidante while Mr. Trump was in the White House.

Mr. Nadler says the two men can shed light on Mr. Trump’s moves at the White House in relation to the ongoing Russia investigation, including a directive from Mr. Trump to Mr. Dearborn, conveyed through Mr. Lewandowski, to have then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions limit the scope of the probe.

The testimony comes as Democrats are trying to keep their impeachment push on life support, following a widely panned performance by former special counsel Robert Mueller in testimony last month.

Mr. Nadler in recent weeks has told federal courts he’s conducting an impeachment investigation, though the House has taken no such vote to begin one.

In announcing the subpoenas Thursday the New York Democrat said the hearing he wants to hold with the two Trump associates is part of that effort.

“It is clear that any other American would have been prosecuted based on the evidence special counsel Mueller uncovered in his report,” Mr. Nadler said.

“The committee intends to hold hearings and obtain testimony over the coming months as part of its efforts to hold the president accountable as we move forward with our investigation into obstruction, corruption and abuse of power by Trump and his associates,” he said. “This will help thecCommittee determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against the president or other Article 1 remedies. No one is above the law.”

Mr. Lewandowski is pondering attempting to run for the U.S. Senate seat from New Hampshire next year.

Mr. Trump has a rally scheduled for New Hampshire later Thursday, and Mr. Lewandowski is expected to attend.

