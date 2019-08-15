President Trump backed Corey Lewandowski for a possible Senate run in New Hampshire Thursday, telling a local radio station that his former campaign manager “would be a great senator.”

“I like everything about him,” Mr. Trump said during an interview on “New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath.” “He’s got great energy. He’s terrific on television. If he ran, I think he’d be hard to beat in New Hampshire.”

Mr. Lewandowski hasn’t committed to the race. He has said he is seriously considering a bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

“I will say this — if he ran, he would be a great senator,” Mr. Trump said. “If he ran and won, he’d be a great senator. He would be great for New Hampshire. He’d be great for the country. He has got a tremendous drive and that drive would be put to the people of New Hampshire’s benefit and the country’s benefit.”

Mr. Trump is holding a campaign rally Thursday night in Manchester, where Mr. Lewandowski is expected to attend.

The president narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016. The state’s economy is strong, with unemployment in May at 2.4%.

