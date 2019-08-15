NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy Reimann and their daughter survived a fiery plane crash in Tennessee Thursday.

WJHL in Johnson City, Tennessee reported that the family’s private plane ran off a runway at Elizabethton Airport and caught on fire. An ABC News affiliate added that Earnhardt Jr. was transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson for JR Motorsports, Earnhardt’s racing team, told WJHL that everyone on the plane is expected to be OK.

Earnhardt’s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., famously died from his injuries after a crash in the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.