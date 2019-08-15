El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo said this week President Trump questioned his status as a Republican when he visited the city in the wake of a mass shooting.
Mr. Margo told PBS he wanted to settle a disagreement the two had about border security stemming from a tiff earlier this month, saying he wanted Mr. Trump to know a border wall isn’t the only thing that will solve immigration.
After the president said earlier this year that El Paso was crime-ridden until a border fence was built, Mr. Margo wrote an op-ed correcting the president’s claims on the wall’s impact on crime rates. The president, in turn, held an El Paso rally where he said the mayor and other fact-checkers were “full of crap.”
When asked whether he brought up the exchange during Mr. Trump’s visit, Mr. Margo said, “No, but he kinda did.”
“He said, ‘You’re a RINO’ (Republican In Name Only). I said, ‘No, sir. I am not a RINO. I simply corrected the misinformation you were given by [the Texas] attorney general, and that’s all I did,’ ” Mr. Margo said, adding the president “kinda grinned” at the response.
Mr. Trump traveled to Dayton, Ohio, and then El Paso Wednesday to meet with the people affected by back-to-back mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens injured.
He received criticism in El Paso for bragging about his rally sizes, smiling and posing with a baby who was orphaned from the shooting, and creating a campaign video out of the visit despite reporters being barred from the hospital.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.