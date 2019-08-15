Local authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar have released a seized Iranian oil tanker, despite a last-minute plea from the Trump administration to keep it in custody.

The supertanker Grace 1 was seized by British authorities off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicions that it was transporting millions of barrels of crude oil to Syria in violation of sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said in a statement Thursday that he “received written assurance from the Republic of Iran that, if released, the destination of Grace 1 would not be an entity that is subject to European Union sanctions. I welcome that assurance.”

The release comes in the wake of heightened tensions between Iran and the United Kingdom after Tehran seized a British oil tanker traveling in the Persian Gulf last month. The U.K. has joined the U.S. in its proposed joint mission to protect vessels traveling through the Gulf.

The tanker was freed despite a last-minute appeal by the U.S. Department of Justice not to let the Grace 1 go.

