President Trump on Thursday endorsed the view in a new book that then-President Barack Obama knew about his Justice Department pushing an investigation into phony charges of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016.

“A very serious situation,” Mr. Trump tweeted about the allegations of Mr. Obama’s complicity. “Can never be allowed to happen again! DRAIN THE SWAMP.”

The book by Andrew McCarthy, titled “Ball of Collusion,” was discussed Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” one of the president’s favorite shows. The author contends that the Obama administration exploited its control of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Mr. Trump in 2016 in what he calls “a scandalous abuse of power.”

The president quoted Fox host Steve Doocey saying, “Plenty of information that Obama was informed & knew exactly what they were doing. There’s plenty of indication, we don’t have to speculate.”

Mr. Trump repeatedly has pushed for an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s counter-intelligence probe of his campaign, and the Justice Department is reviewing the matter. The president has sometimes suggested that Mr. Obama likely knew about phony premises for the Russia investigation.

