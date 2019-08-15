First Alaska, now Greenland.

President Trump has set his sights on America purchasing another ice-covered Arctic territory, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing “people familiar with the deliberations,” the Journal reported that Mr. Trump has “repeatedly expressed interest” in purchasing the autonomous territory from Denmark.

While the Journal cautioned that, according to its sources, Mr. Trump has spoken of buying Greenland “with varying degrees of seriousness,” it also has become somewhat of an obsession.

“In meetings, at dinners and in passing conversations, Mr. Trump has asked advisers whether the U.S. can acquire Greenland, listened with interest when they discuss its abundant resources and geopolitical importance, and, according to two of the people, has asked his White House counsel to look into the idea,” the Journal wrote.

His advisers, according to the Journal, have reacted varyingly, some talking up the Danish territory’s resources while others taking it as a passing fancy.

While the United States hasn’t added to its territory for decades, and more or less reached its present size before the end of the 19th century, there is precedent for the U.S. purchasing a massive Arctic wilderness.

In 1867, the U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million, an amount that now would be equivalent to about $125 million.

According to the Journal, Danish and Greenland officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

