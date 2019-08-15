President Trump said Thursday in response to mass shootings that the U.S. needs to build more mental institutions to keep sick, dangerous people off the streets and away from access to guns.

“We have to start building institutions again,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “So many of these institutions were closed [decades ago], and the people were just allowed to go onto the streets. And that was a terrible thing for our country. We have to open up institutions. We can’t let these people be on the streets.”

The president was responding to questions about his plans for gun control, such as expanded background checks, after shootings earlier this month in Texas and Ohio. Mr. Trump also raised the shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday in which convicted felon Maurice Hill allegedly shot six police officers.

“Bad people like that guy in Philadelphia — he shouldn’t have been on the streets,” Mr. Trump said.

The president said he has been speaking with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP lawmakers about proposals for limiting gun violence.

“We don’t want to see crazy people owning guns,” the president said. “Mental illness is something that nobody wants to talk about. They pull the trigger. The gun doesn’t pull the trigger. We want to look at mental illness, so we’re doing that. I’m talking to many Republicans. They want to see something happen. They don’t want to have insane people, dangerous people … having guns. Republicans agree with me on that.”

