Campaigning in New Hampshire, President Trump told supporters Thursday night that even people who hate him will vote to reelect him to keep a strong economy.

“You have no choice but to vote for me,” the president told a crowd of 12,000 in Manchester. “Whether you love me or hate me, you’ve got to vote for me. Your 401(k)s would be down the tubes.”

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate in May was 2.4%, among the lowest in the nation. Mr. Trump is hoping the robust economy will propel him to win the swing state that he lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by only 2,736 votes.

“We should have won New Hampshire,” the president said. “It was taken away from us. It was not your fault.”

Mr. Trump challenged the crowd, “You have the best unemployment, you have the most successful state in the history of your state. And then you’re going to vote for somebody else? I don’t think that’s going to happen, folks.”

The president brought with him former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, whom he’s urging to run for the Senate from New Hampshire against Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

“Corey Lewandowski loves your state,” the president said. “He’s tough and he’s smart. He’d be tough to beat. He hasn’t made up his mind yet. Corey, let us know, please.”

Mr. Lewandowski, his wife Alison, their four children and his mother flew with the president on Air Force One to New Hampshire for the rally. He has said he is seriously considering a Senate campaign.

Mr. Lewandowski was also subpoenaed Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions next month in connection with the panel’s obstruction-of-justice investigation into the president. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report described his involvement in an effort to get then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to curtail the Russia investigation.

Former New Hampshire Sen. Judd Gregg, a Republican, has called Mr. Lewandowski “a thug” and told the Union-Leader newspaper that a Senate campaign by him would be “an outrage.”

Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, has announced a bid for the GOP nomination, as has former state House Speaker Bill O’Brien.

At one point when Mr. Trump was criticizing the media at the rally, the crowd broke into a chant of “CNN sucks!” The president sounded pleased and surprised.

“You have a reputation of being very staid, very elegant,” he told the New Hampshire residents. “You’re not acting it tonight. And that’s a good thing. We have enthusiasm for our country.”

The president said while he has the nation back on track, “the radical Dems are trying to tear America apart.”

“They slander our law-enforcement heroes,” he said. “They view everybody as fascist and Nazis. They accuse our heroic border agents of running concentration camps. They look down upon the hardworking citizens who truly make our country run.”

The president said his administration is “standing up for our workers and standing up for our dignity.”

