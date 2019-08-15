Fox News placed President Trump’s disapproval rating Wednesday at 56 percent, merely one point shy of the record 57 percent disapproval rating he received nearly two years earlier.

Conducted on behalf of the network between August 11 and 13, the survey of 1,013 registered voters also found that only 43 percent approve of Mr. Trump’s job as president.

Both numbers are Mr. Trump’s worst since October 2017, compared to past Fox News polling, when he hit a record low approval rating of 38 percent after nine months in office.

Respondents answered the latest polling largely along party lines, with the majority of Republicans and Democrats approving and disapproving of Mr. Trump, respectively.

Among just Democrats, 92% said they disapprove of Mr. Trump’s performance and seven percent said they approve; among Republicans, 11% said they disapproved and 88% approved.

Fifty-nine percent of all respondents said that Mr. Trump is “tearing the country apart,” compared to 31 percent who believe he is “drawing the country together.”

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they disapproved of how Mr. Trump responded to recent mass shootings, and 51% said they disapprove of Mr. Trump’s use of Twitter.

The survey was conducted for the network by Braun Research and has a margin of error of plus or minus three points.

Separate surveys conducted this month by YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, HarrisX and Ipsos each placed Mr. Trump’s disapproval rating at 50 percent or above, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling site.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

