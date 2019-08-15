A football game between an El Paso high school and the suburban Dallas school where the suspect in the El Paso mass shooting attended has been canceled.

Plano school district officials said Thursday they cancelled the game that had been scheduled between Plano Senior High School and El Paso’s Eastwood High School for Sept.6 in Plano.

A Plano school district statement said administrators felt obligated to act out of concern for the safety of players, students, families and communities. Superintendent Sara Bonser said “what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams.”

A Plano police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. However, police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that no credible threat had been made against the event.

The two schools had faced each other for the first time last year.

The Eastwood campus is situated about three miles from the Walmart where 22 people were killed Aug. 3. El Paso police say Plano Senior High School alumnus Patrick Crusius has confessed to the massacre.

