CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Flyers posted around a South Carolina city falsely claim federal immigration officials can now search resident homes without a warrant.

The flyers found in North Charleston are “signed” by a “special agent” with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, feature the agency’s seal and say city officials authorized the unwarranted searches. The false claims are made in both Spanish and English.

The flyer says residents don’t have the right to turn away ICE officials who knock on their doors. The claim is false, as ICE agents can’t enter someone’s home or workplace without a valid search warrant. North Charleston police say they’ve confirmed federal officials and ICE weren’t involved in producing the flyers.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security and North Charleston police are investigating.

