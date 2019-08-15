CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A former bank teller is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a South Carolina bank.
Jasmine Gardner was indicted this week on one count of embezzlement by a bank employee. Prosecutors say she knowingly embezzled more than $60,000 from South State Bank in Charleston County.
Federal court records do not list a lawyer for Gardner who could comment on her behalf.
An arraignment hearing is set Aug. 29 in Charleston.
