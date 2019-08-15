DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A longtime friend of the Dayton shooter is headed back to court after a judge balked at releasing him from jail .
Authorities say there’s no indication Ethan Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 mass shooting. Kollie told investigators he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of the gun Betts used in the attack that left nine dead, including his sister.
Kollie is facing charges he lied on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting. Investigators have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend was planning a mass shooting.
Kollie remains in jail as a judge is reviewing the place where he would stay under house arrest with electronic monitoring and other conditions.
