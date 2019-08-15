Money for a “Green New Deal in Africa” and a solar-panel project for Central Asia are among the targets for the Trump White House as it aims to slash what it sees as a bloated U.S. foreign aid budget.

The Washington Times obtained a list of some of the project cuts, or “rescissions,” that the White House is eyeing, and in addition to the African climate change and Central Asian projects, officials also aim to curtail funding for diversifying fuel choices in Europe, sustainable use of ocean resources and environmental trust funds.

A senior administration official said the final package of foreign-aid cuts will likely be announced next week.

“The president himself has stated that we should only be sending foreign aid to those who respect us and are our friends,” the official told The Times. “The United States should not be financially responsible for diversifying fuel choices in Europe, purchasing solar panels in Central Asia or funding the United Nations version of the Green New Deal in Africa. This administration is committed to cutting wasteful spending, which is why this rescissions package is so important and timely.”

The Office of Management and Budget sent a letter to the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development on Aug. 3 notifying them of a temporary freeze on spending of some foreign aid funds that Congress had approved, but for which money had not been spent in this fiscal year.

Officials said at the time the goal was to take a look at what was going out the door, and see if there were areas that could be trimmed.

The range of total cuts could reportedly fall in the range of $2 billion to $4 billion.

Democrats have warned they plan to put up a fight over any proposed cuts in foreign aid for the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

Party leaders on Capitol Hill said Mr. Trump was violating the Constitution by rewriting money Congress had approved.

Yet Congress could be hard-pressed to block any cancelation of foreign aid before the year-end deadline.

OMB also asked the State Department and USAID a year ago for an accounting of money for unnecessary projects that could be returned to the Treasury.

