Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, two vocal supporters of the movement to boycott Israel, will reportedly be banned from visiting the country.

News outlets in Israel said the announcement is pending, though The Associated Press, quoting an Israeli official, reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting his officials to debate the matter.

The two lawmakers were reportedly planning a trip in coordination with a Palestinian nonprofit.

Israeli law allows the country to deny entry to supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which is an attempt to try to force changes in Israel’s policy toward the Palestinians by strangling Israel’s economy.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer had previously said the two congresswomen would be allowed in the country despite the law, as a show of respect for the U.S.-Israel relationship.

But the government is now on the verge of reversing that policy, citing “promotion of BDS.”

Ms. Tlaib and Ms. Omar, two of the three Muslims in Congress, have both been prominent critics of the Israeli government. Ms. Omar has been accused by members on both sides of the aisle of using anti-Semitic troupes in her tweets condemning the foreign government.

Last month, the two congresswomen voted against a House resolution condemning the BDS movement. It passed overwhelmingly, but they argued it was an attempt to constrain Americans’ protest rights.

President Trump cheered Israel’s new direction.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit,” the president said on Twitter. “They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.”

He called the two “a disgrace!”

But some Jewish groups in the criticized Israel’s decision.

Dylan Williams, the senior vice president of government affairs at J Street, said the decision would only serve as free advertisement for the BDS movement.

Recent polling shows most Democratic voters haven’t heard of the BDS movement, but thanks to @IsraeliPM’s move to bar Reps. Omar and Tlaib from Israel, many of them will learn about it today in the context of Israel showing gross disrespect to high-profile members of their party — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) August 15, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro agrees, aruging “the reversal makes little sense.”

Original Israeli decision to allow Tlaib/Omar visit was wise. Reversal makes little sense. I disagree with their stands on Israel, have criticized them. But zero harm in letting them come learn, see (even if they had an agenda). Reversal harms Israel’s standing in US, boosts BDS. — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) August 15, 2019

