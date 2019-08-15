Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expected to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Mr. Hickenlooper, also a businessman and former mayor of Denver, has tried to carve out a spot in the more moderate lane of the Democratic field, warning that the party needed to explicitly reject socialism or face the prospects of an electoral disaster in 2020.

His campaign would say only that there is an “announcement” planned at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

He qualified for the first two debates but ended up at or near the bottom of the field in terms of speaking time in both.

Mr. Hickenlooper hasn’t been able to catch fire in terms of either fundraising or public polling, and was in serious danger of being left off the debate stage next month. He also went through a campaign shake-up last month that saw the departure of several top staffers.

His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, the pro-Democratic group 314 Action launched a push to draft Mr. Hickenlooper to run for U.S. Senate in Colorado against GOP Sen. Cory Gardner next year and released a poll showing the former governor leading Mr. Gardner by double digits.

But Mr. Hickenlooper has downplayed the idea of shifting from a presidential bid to a run for Senate.

Rep. Eric Swalwell of California was the first major Democratic contender to drop his bid for the White House. He announced last month that he was ending his presidential run.

