A federal judge ruled Thursday that Georgia’s electronic voting system is defective, vulnerable to a foreign government’s hacking, and cannot be used in the 2020 elections, leaving state officials to scramble to fix things.

Judge Amy Totenberg, an Obama appointee to the Northern District of Georgia, ordered the state to stop using its current electronic voting machines, and demanded officials clean up voter registration databases to ensure eligible voters aren’t shut out of casting ballots.

The ruling also marks the deepest the federal judiciary has delved into trying to shore up American elections systems in the wake of Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

“Georgia’s current voting equipment, software, election and voter databases, are antiquated, seriously flawed, and vulnerable to failure, breach, contamination, and attack,” Judge Totenberg wrote in her 153-page ruling.

The decision is a black eye for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, formerly the secretary of state, whose won the governor’s mansion last year amid intense scrutiny of his oversight of the state’s election practices.

Mr. Kemp had signed legislation earlier this year setting a path for new elections systems, but Judge Totenberg in her ruling said she saw scant progress toward actually replacing the old ones.

In order to prevent the state from falling back on the old system as a fail-safe, she ordered that it cannot be used.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which was part of the challenge to Georgia’s practices, called it a monumental decision in the broader fight over American voting.

“Protecting electoral integrity and protecting the right to vote are one and the same. We hope that this historic decision sends a strong message to other states with similarly outdated and hackable equipment that they must take action now to modernize and update their systems in advance of the 2020 election cycle,” said Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee.

American voting practices have been in upheaval over the past 20 years.

The push toward electronic devices grew after the 2000 election, when the outcome hung on questionable votes cast on paper ballots in Florida.

But after U.S. intelligence agencies described Russian efforts to hack the 2016 election, experts said having a paper trail is critical to preventing meddling in the vote tally.

