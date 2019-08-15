WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of a woman who was his son’s mother.
Bradley Aue had been charged with second-degree murder in the May 2018 death of 26-year-old Sierra Craft-McGee in Wellington.
KWCH reports a Sumner County jury on Wednesday found Aue guilty of the lesser charge.
Prosecutors allege Aue hit Craft-McGee several times and pushed her into a window, severing an artery and causing cuts throughout her body. He also didn’t obtain timely medical attention for the victim.
Emergency responders were unable to revive Craft-McGee, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
