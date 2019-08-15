By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 15, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a northeast Omaha parking lot.

Officers found the body late Wednesday night after responding to a report of a shooting.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. No arrest has been reported.

