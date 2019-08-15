OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a northeast Omaha parking lot.
Officers found the body late Wednesday night after responding to a report of a shooting.
The man’s name hasn’t been released. No arrest has been reported.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.