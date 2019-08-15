NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - An executive order issued by Mayor Toni Harp continues New Haven’s unofficial status as a sanctuary city.

Harp introduced the order at a rally outside city hall on Wednesday. The order extends to all city employees a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, Don’t Arrest” policy that currently requires police officers to avoid asking about a person’s immigration status.

The new order also does not officially make the city a sanctuary city, which is a community that limits immigration law cooperation between local and federal government.

A proposed ordinance that would declare New Haven a sanctuary city is expected to come up at a Board of Alders meeting next month. Harp says she’ll leave that decision to the board.

The rally organized by Unidad Latina en Accion brought out about 150 people.

