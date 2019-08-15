TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death after human remains were found on a ranch on Tucson’s south side.
Tucson police say officers were dispatched Wednesday morning to the ranch on South Old Nogales Highway.
A ranch employee had called 911 to say human remains were found in a large undeveloped desert area of the property.
Investigators with the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office have determined the remains belonged to a man whose identity is not known yet.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.