DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say their suspect in the shooting mistake that killed a 9-year-old girl has turned himself in to authorities.

A police statement says 19-year-old self-described rapper Tyrese Simmons surrendered Thursday at the Dallas County jail. He is held without bond in the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in the Old East Dallas section just northeast of downtown. Police said Thursday that Simmons went to the building to confront another rapper who had disparaged him on social media. When the other man refused to come out, police say Simmons went to the back of the apartment building and opened fire on the wrong apartment, wounding Bennett.

