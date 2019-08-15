Federal prosecutors painted President Obama’s former top White House attorney Greg Craig in opening arguments Thursday as a man who had no qualms about lying to the Justice Department to protect his reputation.

“We are here today because the defendant chose to lie and conceal,” said prosecutor Molly Gaston of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

Ms. Gaston portrayed former White House counsel as a man with a “sterling reputation” and willing to do anything to protect it. He feared disclosures about his role in preparing a report on behalf of the Ukrainian government would damage his chances of holding a government post in the future, she said.

Mr. Craig faces a single felony count of false statements to the Justice Department’s Foreign Agent Registration Act office.

Prosecutors say he lied and concealed information about the work and his former law firm, Skadden Arps, did in assessing the Ukrainian president’s prosecution of a political rival. That work would have required him to register as a foreign lobbyist, but Ms. Gaston said Mr. Craig schemed and lied to avoid registering.

“The defendant schemed to falsify and conceal important facts to avoid registering,” she said.

Mr Craig has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of lying to federal investigators.

Defense counsel will present their opening argument on Thursday afternoon.

Ms. Gaston told the jury of nine men and three women that Mr. Craig was worried registering as a foreign lobbyist would require him to disclose questionable practices involved with the report.

Those disclosures included the source of the $4 million payment for the report. Ms. Gaston said Mr. Craig’s law firm, Skadden Arps, received payment routed through a Cyprus bank account controlled by President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Drafting false and back dated invoices were among the ways in which Mr. Craig concealed the payment’s source, the prosecutor said.

“It would have required disclosures and actions that would have harmed his reputation,” Ms. Gaston said of Mr. Craig’s decision not to register.

