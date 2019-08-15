Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib says Israel’s move to block her from visiting because of her support for a boycott movement against the country is a “sign of weakness.”

Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, on Thursday tweeted a photo of her grandmother, who lives in the West Bank. She said her grandmother “deserves to live in peace & with human dignity,” and barring her granddaughter from entering “is a sign of weakness” because “the truth of what is happening to Palestinians is frightening.”

Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, both Muslims, are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and have repeatedly sparred with President Donald Trump. They had planned to visit Jerusalem and the West Bank on a tour organized by a Palestinian organization.

