Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci ramped up his newfound opposition to President Trump, attacking the president’s mental state and calling him “nuts.”

“I’m done with the guy because it’s a sign he’s completely crazy,” Mr. Scaramucci said Wednesday on Sinclair’s “America This Week.” “He’s alienated every single person in the White House. He doesn’t talk to anybody in the White House.

“People are afraid of him. … The entire party is scared of him, at least the people that are elected officials,” he said. “They don’t like him. He has a base of supporters that like him, but he’s got 58 to 60 percent of the country who dislikes him.”

Mr. Scaramucci, who was appointed as communications director in July 2017 but was fired after just 11 days, said the president is “mentally declining.”

“Everyone’s going to break from him because he does it to everybody,” he said. “He turns on everybody. If you say one syllable out of place, he’ll turn on you because that’s what a demagogue does.”

Mr. Scaramucci predicted Mr. Trump “will not run in 2020.” Asked whether the president is racist, he said he thinks Mr. Trump is past that.

“I think he’s a grade above racism,” he said. “He’s such a narcissist that he doesn’t see race and so everybody’s like an object in the room. He can’t see people for what they are or have any empathy for them.

“He’s creating a corrosive socially dividing cancer in the country,” Mr. Scaramucci said. “He’s sending a license to hateThe economic policies are not worth that.”

Once a longtime supporter of Mr. Trump, Mr. Scaramucci suddenly switched sides Sunday, calling for the Republican Party to run someone else in the 2020 election who isn’t a “pernicious evil” and can “take constructive criticism.”

While Mr. Scaramucci admitted he broke with Mr. Trump partly due to the president doxxing him on Twitter, he also said he’s worried of the country’s future with all the “bullying” and division furthered by the president.

Mr. Trump blasted his former employee, saying, “Scaramucci, who like so many others had nothing to do with my Election victory, is only upset that I didn’t want him back in the Administration (where he desperately wanted to be). Also, I seldom had time to return his many calls to me. He just wanted to be on TV!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.