KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a security guard was shot and wounded during an armed confrontation at a Kansas City apartment complex.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Stonegate Meadows apartments. The guard told police that he saw an unknown person approach with a gun and was shot after telling the person to drop the weapon.

Police say the guard is hospitalized in stable condition. No suspect information is available.

