Stacey Abrams, Democrats’ 2018 gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, on Thursday said she’s open to being tapped as the party’s 2020 vice presidential nominee while also saying it’s still early and that’s not currently her focus.

“If any of the nominees offered me the opportunity to run with them as their vice president after they have been selected as the nominee, of course I’d be honored to consider that,” Ms. Abrams said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Ms. Abrams, who indicated this week she does not plan on running for president in 2020, said on Thursday she is now focused on fighting voter suppression — an issue that many Democrats blame for her loss last year to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Ms. Abrams said she has not been asked to run for vice president because the current presidential candidates are focused on winning the Democratic nomination.

“And I think we all know it’s deeply presumptuous to assume that anything after the primaries is known yet,” she said.

Asked if former Vice President and current Democratic front-runner Joseph R. Biden has reached out to her directly, Ms. Abrams said: “I’ve met with most of the presidential candidates, and I’ve had great conversations with them about the work that I’ve done in Georgia, the work I’ve done nationally, and the work I’ve done internationally.”

“My responsibility, though, is not to guess what they’re taking from these conversations. It’s to ensure that they are fighting for Georgia as a battleground state, that they’re fighting against voter suppression,” she said.

“But no one has asked me to serve as their vice president,” Ms. Abrams added. “I don’t think anyone is ready to make those conversations happen just yet.”

