White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Wednesday she is open to bringing back regular press briefings but added the decision will ultimately be up to President Trump.

“We’re going to talk about it. That’ll be ultimately up to the president,” she told Sinclair Broadcasting group. “The president also — he’s so accessible, so right now I think that’s good enough.”

Ms. Grisham is settling into her job as press secretary after her predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders left last month.

Mrs. Sanders slowly phased out daily briefings where journalists could ask questions about current events — which has led to 156 days without an official press briefing.

While Ms. Grisham says she’s open to reinstating them, she adds it’s not a priority as of now due to the president allowing questions when he leaves the White House or while he travels.

“He is the most accessible president in modern history, so I don’t know what any of the press could complain about,” Ms. Grisham said. “No question goes unanswered. He will take questions on a variety of subjects.”

