MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Tennessee correctional officer has pleaded guilty to beating a prison inmate in an attack allegedly involving other officers.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that 29-year-old Nathaniel Griffin entered his plea to the federal civil rights offense Thursday in Memphis court. Griffin faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in November.

Prosecutors said Griffin and four other Tennessee Department of Correction officers entered an inmate’s cell at a mental health unit at a Tiptonville prison in February. Prosecutors said the inmate spit while seated on a bench, with his arms by his sides.

Prosecutors say Griffin and the other guards covered a surveillance camera and repeatedly punched the inmate. Prosecutors identified the other guards and the inmate only with initials.

