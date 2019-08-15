LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a verdict in a California serial killing case (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A jury has found a man described by prosecutors as a serial killer guilty of fatally stabbing two women and attempting to kill a third in their Southern California homes.

The Los Angeles jury returned the verdict Thursday against 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo.

He was charged with the murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in her Hollywood home in 2001 on a night when she was supposed to have drinks with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial.

Gargiulo was also charged with the 2005 murder of 32-year old Maria Bruno in her El Monte home, and the 2008 attempted murder of Michelle Murphy, who fought off her attacker and caused him to cut himself and leave a trail of blood, leading to Gargiulo’s arrest.

10:45 a.m.

Jurors have reached a verdict the case of a man charged with fatally stabbing two women in their Southern California homes and attempting to kill a third.

The verdict for 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, is scheduled to be read at 11 a.m. PDT Thursday.

The Los Angeles jury has been deliberating for three days on two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Gargiulo killed 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin in 2001 in her Hollywood home on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified during the trial.

He’s also charged with killing 32-year-old Maria Bruno in 2005 and attempting to kill Michelle Murphy in 2008. Murphy, who was the key witness in the trial, fought back and sent Gargiulo fleeing, leading to his arrest.

