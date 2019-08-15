NEW DELHI (AP) - The Latest on disputed Kashmir (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Holding black flags and chanting slogans against India, about 3,000 Pakistanis have rallied about a mile (2 kilometers) from the Indian embassy in Islamabad, urging the world community to take notice of human rights abuses in the disputed Muslim-majority Himalayan region.

Thursday’s rally was organized by Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party and was also attended by Kashmiri people living in Pakistan.

Later, a delegation from the demonstrators went to the Indian embassy to convey a protest over changes made by the Indian government to Kashmir’s special status and demanded the lifting of a curfew and other curbs on people living in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The rally was held on India’s Independence Day, which was observed in Pakistan as Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

1 p.m.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s move to strip the disputed Kashmir region of its statehood and special constitutional provisions in an Independence Day speech Thursday, as about 7 million Kashmiris stayed indoors for the 11th day of an unprecedented security lockdown and communications blackout.

In an address from the capital’s Mughal-era Red Fort, Modi said Kashmir’s previous status - some political autonomy and a ban on outsiders buying land and taking public sector jobs in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region - had fueled a movement for separatism and was unjust for Kashmiri women, because the law said they lost their inheritance rights if they marry a person from outside the region.

