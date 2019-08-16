PLEASANT HILL, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting southeast of Eugene near Pleasant Hill.

KEZI-TV reports authorities were called Friday afternoon to a dispute involving a firearm.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carrie Carver says deputies and troopers found one person deceased when they arrived. A second person was taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

Carver says initial investigation shows no continued threat to the community.

