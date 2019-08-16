OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City say one person is dead and two others injured after a triple shooting in the northeast part of the city.

Oklahoma City police say officers were called to a reported shooting early Friday. Once there, officers found 27-year-old Robert Wilkins dead from a gunshot wound. Two others were shot and are in stable condition at Oklahoma City hospitals.

Police say the two people who were wounded are expected to survive.

Authorities say a vehicle full of people had showed up at the home and confronted the people inside, which led to the shooting. The vehicle then sped away.

No arrests have been announced.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.