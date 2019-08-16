DENVER (AP) - A shooting in a Denver alley involving police resulted in a woman being injured.
Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas says the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and involved a “significant number of bullets fired” when the woman turned around during a foot chase and fired at the officers.
Thomas says no officers were hurt but the woman suffered at least one bullet wound and was taken to a hospital. Her name and condition were not immediately released.
A second person was taken into custody.
Thomas says the incident began when officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.
He says while questioning the two occupants in the vehicle, the woman jumped out and ran.
