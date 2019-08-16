SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect was fatally shot after sheriff’s deputies in Spokane Valley, Washington, responded to reports of gunfire at a business park.
KHQ reports that a SWAT team responded after 10 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate reports of other injuries or fatalities and authorities said there was no longer a threat to the public.
The area was cordoned off as police investigate.
