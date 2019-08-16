LONDON (AP) - British police say a police officer investigating a reported burglary in southeast England has been killed, and they have arrested and detained 10 males in the case, including a 13-year-old.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “deeply shocked and appalled” by the death of Thames Valley police officer Andrew Harper. Johnson says in a tweet that his thoughts are with Harper’s family, friends and colleagues.

Thames Valley police say Harper, of the Roads Policing Proactive Unit, was killed while “performing his duties” in Berkshire, in southeast England, at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The ten arrested ranged from age 13 to 30.

Johnson says Harper’s death “is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe. They have my absolute support.”

