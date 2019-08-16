COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Voting-rights activists say thousands of Ohioans are at risk of being illegally removed from state voting rolls, a figure questioned by the state’s elections chief.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio and other groups asked Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose Thursday to pause the process that will remove some 235,000 voters Sept. 6.

League Executive Director Jen Miller says her organization is exploring all options to stop the process, including lawsuits or ballot initiatives.

LaRose previously enlisted the help of the League and other community organizations to locate targeted voters and help them straighten out their registrations before the deadline.

LaRose oversees Ohio’s stringent series of warnings that begin after a voter’s failure to participate in election activity from a given address for two years.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.