Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown, the second-ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said Friday he now supports an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

More than half of the House Democratic majority now favors either impeachment or beginning an investigation into whether Mr. Trump has abused his office and should be forced out. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted the move.

Last week, House Democrats told a federal court their investigations of Mr. Trump are moving “toward possible impeachment proceedings,” marking one of the boldest pro-impeachment statements from party leaders to date.

House Democrats had hoped testimony last month by former special counsel Robert Mueller would increase public support for impeachment. While polling shows Mr. Mueller’s testimony didn’t move the needle, the impeachment push appears to be gaining traction with Democrats in the House.

