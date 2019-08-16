DC police are on the hunt for a robber who recently broke into a Columbia Heights home and held a Catholic nun at gunpoint.

“She still has the bruises on her arm where this man manhandled her on Tuesday afternoon. It was about twenty to four in the afternoon,” Paul Wagner of Fox 5 said Friday. “The story of what happened inside that house is incredible.”

The nun, who spoke to the station on the condition of anonymity, said the intruder burst into the Columbia Heights home she shares with other nuns and grabbed her blouse.

“Yeah, he was nervous. He was frantic,” she said. “‘Where’s the money? Where’s the money?’ I don’t know how many times he said that.”

At another point, the man raised a pistol to her head and asked: “Do you want to die?”

The nun managed to call 911 while the robber stole laptops, an iPad, and whatever cash he could find.

DC Police with a K-9 unit arrived after the suspect escaped.

