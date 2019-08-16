The Log Cabin Republicans — the nation’s oldest and largest organization of conservative LGBTQ Republicans and their allies — has endorsed President Trump’s bid for reelection in 2020.

‘The radical left continues to distort President Trump’s record and mischaracterize his policy agenda. Log Cabin Republicans stands against their campaign of disinformation, demonization and the usual scare tactics employed to keep the LGBTQ community hostage in the Democratic Party,” said the organization’s spokesman Charles T. Moran in a statement on Friday.

“Starting early, Log Cabin Republicans will bring together the diverse spectrum of conservative LGBTQ individuals to inform and activate in advance of the 2020 general election, and provide a space for disenfranchised independents and Democrats to learn about the inclusive conservatism in the Republican Party,” Mr. Moran said.

Founded over four decades ago, the grassroots group has 50 chapters in 21 states.

“We believe in limited government, strong national defense, free markets, low taxes, personal responsibility, and individual liberty. Log Cabin Republicans represents an important part of the American family — taxpaying, hard working people who proudly believe in this nation’s greatness,” the group says in its mission statement.

“Log Cabin Republicans is proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for reelection as President. He has delivered on his commitment to govern from a place of inclusion, and he has addressed significant policy areas important to our community,” said Robert Kabel, the group’s chairman.

“President Trump’s commitment to end the spread of HIV/AIDS in 10 years and his initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality internationally are bold yet achievable goals of great importance of the LGBTQ community. His policy agenda has benefited not just LGBTQ individuals but all Americans, and for that, he deserves four more years of leadership in the Oval Office,” Mr. Kabel noted.

