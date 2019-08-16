WASHINGTON (AP) - A Catholic priest faces up to 45 years in prison for sexually abusing two children in his parish in Washington, D.C.

News outlets report 47-year-old Urbano Vazquez was convicted Thursday after a weeklong trial. The girls, now 12 and 18, testified he assaulted them, even during Mass. Prosecutors said that underneath the Mexican national’s holy robes was a devil that took advantage of his predominantly Latino parish.

The older victim testified Vazquez caressed her thigh and groped her. The 12-year-old testified that Vazquez kissed and groped her three years ago. Defense attorney, Robert C. Bonsib, said Vazquez couldn’t have a “meaningful grab” under the clothes of the older victim, as she was wearing layers. He also questioned another young victim’s use of the term “grooming,” saying authorities influenced her testimony.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.