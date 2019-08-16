The Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations on Friday released its report into allegations of sexual misconduct against Gen. John Hyten, President Trump’s pick to be the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, concluding there was not enough evidence to charge the four-star general.

In a statement that accompanied a 59-page report into the accusation that he forced himself onto a senior military officer, the OSI “considered the facts in the report and based on the evidence of counsel, decided there was insufficient evidence to prefer any charges or administrative action.”

Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser earlier this year accused the Air Force general of sexual misconduct, which prompted several investigations, including a military and a Senate inquiry. But investigators at the time did not find enough evidence to bring charges.

Col. Spletstoser has said she felt a “moral responsibility” to come forward with the allegations after she said the general kissed her and pressed himself against her when they were alone in a hotel room.

Gen. Hyten, who is responsible for the U.S. nuclear arsenal as the commander of U.S. Strategic Command, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

