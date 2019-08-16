The Log Cabin Republicans — a conservative LGBTQ organization — endorsed President Trump’s 2020 re-election Friday after not endorsing him in 2016.

The group said it’s board of directors chose to endorse Mr. Trump after they received input from chapters across the country, writing in a Washington Post op-ed that the president has made LGBTQ support no longer a controversial issue in the GOP.

“While we do not agree with every policy or platform position presented by the White House or the Republican Party, we share a commitment to individual responsibility, personal freedom and a strong national defense,” Chairman Robert Kabel and Vice Chairwoman Jill Homan wrote.

The two also cited Mr. Trump’s support of stopping HIV/AIDS from spreading, advocating foreign countries to adopt similar human rights, and appointing an openly gay man, Richard Grenell, as a U.S. ambassador.

Log Cabin Republicans originally did not support the president in 2016 because his advisers had “a record of opposing LGBT equality” and he supported the First Amendment Defense Act, which prevents the federal government from acting against people who’s religious beliefs see marriage as between a man and a woman.

While the president said he is the “most pro-LGBT presidential nominee in the history of the Republican Party,” he has come under fire for anti-LGBTQ policy positions.

One of the most notable is the president reneging a President Obama policy allowing transgender troops to enlist in the military and receive transgender-related medical care, which the Log Cabin Republicans criticized as a move that “weakened” the military.

